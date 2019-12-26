Here is where you can dispose of your Christmas tree in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

The City of Idaho Falls Sanitation Division will once again make holiday cleanup efforts easier for residents by offering Christmas tree disposal services.

Although discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, the Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites throughout the city of Idaho Falls for Christmas tree disposal.

This service is provided until Jan. 30. The disposal sites are for city resident’s use only and are not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of trees not sold.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage located at 2530 Hemmert Avenue.

