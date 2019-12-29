ISP urges caution after multiple slideoffs due to weather

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are urging caution on Interstate 15 due to slick conditions from snowfall.

A number of slideoffs have been reported south of Pocatello, particularly in the Inkom area, but snowy roads are impacting travel from the Montana to Utah borders.

Highway conditions are the poorest between Ashton and Blackfoot, according to 511 Idaho.

There is a special weather statement in effect for all of eastern Idaho for most of Sunday. About an inch of snow is forecast, but many users tell EastIdahoNews.com they are already seeing more snow than what is forecast.

Weather officials remind drivers that roads are deceivingly slick.