Life Lessons: What Hailie Gunn has learned in her 96 years on earth

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Hailie Gunn is 96-years-old and has had quite a life. She grew up in Jackson, Wyoming and was a librarian. She says the only regret she has is that she didn’t keep more detailed journals of her son’s adventures. She now has poor eye site and missing reading books.

Despite the challenges of old age, Hailie keeps a positive attitude and was willing to share her life lessons with us in the video player above.