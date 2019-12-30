TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
20°
clear sky
humidity: 72%
wind: 6mph N
H 13 • L 9

Man walking in road killed in Northern Idaho crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho

  Published at

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 26, at 7:43 p.m. a fatal pedestrian crash occurred on SH41 just north of the intersection of Wright Street in Rathdrum.

Patrick A. Lee, 48, of Rathdrum, was in the roadway when he was struck by a white 2006 Dodge R2500 pickup driven by Jason J. Scott, 36, of Rathdrum. Lee was not in a crosswalk.

He was pronounced deceased at Kootenai Health. Next kin has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: