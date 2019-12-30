Man walking in road killed in Northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 26, at 7:43 p.m. a fatal pedestrian crash occurred on SH41 just north of the intersection of Wright Street in Rathdrum.

Patrick A. Lee, 48, of Rathdrum, was in the roadway when he was struck by a white 2006 Dodge R2500 pickup driven by Jason J. Scott, 36, of Rathdrum. Lee was not in a crosswalk.

He was pronounced deceased at Kootenai Health. Next kin has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.