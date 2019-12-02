Missing Rexburg man found by family members

UPDATE

Rex Price, a man missing from Rexburg since Saturday, has been located by family members and appears fine, according to the Rexburg Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen late Saturday in the area of North 3rd East in Rexburg.

Rex Price, 35, left his residence on foot, and hasn’t been seen since.

Price is approximately 6’1″, weighs 200 lbs, with brown hair and he wears glasses. He is possibly wearing a dark coat, a beanie, and carrying a backpack. He has a history of mental health problems and may not communicate or acknowledge others, Rexburg Police Department Sgt. Eric Wheeler told EastIdahoNews.com.

Wheeler says Price is not a danger to himself or others, but they are concerned about his exposure to freezing weather.

Anyone with information about Price is asked to immediately call the police department at (208) 359-3000.