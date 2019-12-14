More than 250 students earn degrees or certificates during ISU commencement

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — More than 250 graduates received degrees, certificates and much-deserved praise during Idaho State University’s Winter Commencement ceremony on Saturday.

“On behalf of all of the faculty and staff at Idaho State University, I would like to say that we are proud of you,” said Kevin Satterlee, ISU president. “You represent our success stories. We believe in education here, but while we believe in it, you, in fact, are living proof of that belief.”

He encouraged the graduates to take advantage of their education to its fullest:

“But what I ask of you now is that you take the experience that you have gained here at Idaho State University,” Satterlee said. “Take it out into the world and pursue your passion. You know from where you sit today that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to. I call on you to set your mind on what fulfills you as a person. Build the life that you have dreamed of, that makes you proud, and that ultimately brings you happiness and fulfillment.”

Associated Students of ISU President Camdon Kay addressed the graduates, also encouraging them to take full advantage of their education.

“We live in a pivotal time,” Kay said. “It will be up to each of you to stand up and give voice to the voiceless, to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and to fight for what is right. As we all go on our separate ways, I challenge you to take the road less traveled. It is better to pursue your passions and to take opportunities with a fiery intensity than it is to grow old and regret previous inaction.”

Education Associate Professor Richard Wagoner, chair of the Faculty Senate, led the processional and placed the faculty mace.

Executive Vice President and Provost Laura Woodworth-Ney recognized faculty. The graduates were presented by the deans of their respective colleges. Institutional reader was Barbara Wood Roberts, Graduate School graduate publications manager.

ISU music Professor Diana Livingston-Friedley sang the national anthem. Platform guests included State Board of Education member Emma Atchley.

“After graduation, you will have the right to forever call yourself a Bengal, the right to tell the world, proudly, that you are a graduate of Idaho State University,” Satterlee said. “That is your right. Now, here is your responsibility. And I charge and task you with this, right here, right now. Go out in the world and make us proud, live that better life. And never forget your roar.”

Graduates and guests are encouraged to share their graduation memories with the Bengal community via social media, hashtag #ISUGrads.

The ceremony is available to watch on the University’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/idahostateu.

Ceremony pictures will be taken by Lifetouch Photography and will be available for viewing and purchase at www.lifetouch.com.