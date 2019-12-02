Reward being offered after cow elk is found left to waste and domestic cow is shot

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking the public’s help regarding a cow elk that was shot and left to waste on private property west of Leadore in hunt unit 29. A domestic cow was also found shot in the area, which was later euthanized due to its injuries.

While evidence was collected at both scenes, Fish and Game conservation officer Chad Wippermann hopes to learn more from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of these crimes.

“We would like visit with anyone who may have witnessed anyone near Purcell Lane and Big Eight Mile Road during the morning hours of November 27,” Wippermann said. “Ethical hunters and non-hunters alike should be outraged by these senseless crimes.”

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty-four hours a day. In addition to the CAP hotline, persons may also contact the Fish and Game Salmon office at (208) 756-2271 weekdays.