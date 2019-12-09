She had no words and started to weep when she learned a Secret Santa was paying for her husband’s funeral

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Lyla and Darrel Howell took custody of their grandson 16 years ago after the child was abandoned by his parents. The Howells have always lived on a very meager Social Security allowance. They get food from the senior citizen center and live in a single-wide trailer that needs serious repairs.

Darrel passed away in August after being married to Lyla for over 40 years. He was her transportation and support. She is now left with trying to take care of her grandson and carry on by herself.

Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby provided a very basic service for Darrel, who was a veteran. Even with a discount and a contribution from the Howell’s church, Lyla still owes nearly $4,000 to the funeral home. It bothers her to know she owes the money and has no way to pay it off.

Lyla had been waiting to see if Darrel’s VA benefits were going to cover the funeral costs. Last week she was told there is no coverage for the funeral except for the headstone.

Secret Santa knew he had to step in and help. He sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves to give Lyla an early Christmas gift. Watch the tender surprise in the video player above.