Student pleads guilty to head-butting another student on BYU-Idaho campus

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery after police say he head-butted another student on campus.

Alan Klein Lauese, a 26-year-old student from California, appeared in court Monday morning and signed a plea agreement with Madison County prosecutors. The agreement stipulates Lauese pays full restitution for the victim’s injuries and in exchange, the prosecution will recommend Lauese be given probation. Prosecutors are free to ask for an additional 30 days in jail.

Additionally, the defendant can argue any sentence and the prosecution won’t object to a withheld judgment in the case. A withheld judgment means if Lauese is successful on probation the conviction could be removed from his record.

According to court documents, on Dec. 10, Lauese used his head to strike the victim’s head after a heated exchange of words. The victim fell to the floor, began twitching and reportedly sustained a concussion.

The attack, captured on video, happened around 2:25 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Hart Building dance studio where Lauese and the victim were cleaning the building.

After signing the agreement, Magistrate Judge Mark Rammell allowed Lauese to be released from jail.

Lauese is scheduled for arraignment in district court on Jan. 27, 2020 where felony cases are handled. A sentencing date will be set once Lauese is arraigned.