Student arrested after police say he head-butted another student on BYU-Idaho campus

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student is in jail after he allegedly head-butted another student and knocked him to the floor.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, 26-year-old Alan Klein Lauese, a student from California, used his head to strike the victim’s head after a conversation early in the morning on Tuesday.

Police obtained a felony warrant for Lauese and arrested him Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felony aggravated battery.

The Public Safety Office at BYU-Idaho called the Rexburg Police Department about an alleged battery. An officer arrived and reviewed a video of Lauese and the victim standing in a group of students. Both the victim and Lauese were arguing in the video.

“You then see Alan target (the victim) and intentionally strike him in the head with his own head, knocking him to the ground,” according to court documents. The officer noticed the victim’s leg and arm were twitching after he fell.

The officer spoke with the victim, who said the attack happened around 2:25 a.m. in the Hart Building dance studio when they were cleaning the building.

The victim said Lauese called the room a zoo, according to court documents. It is unclear what Lauese meant by this.

The victim told the officer he asked Lauese if that makes him a “zookeeper.”

“Alan then turned to (the victim) and said f— off,” according to the probable cause.

The victim once again responded, telling Lauese “not to curse and that it won’t help him succeed at life.”

“Alan immediately responded by marching over to (the victim) and striking him in the head with his own head on the right side, directly above his ear … knocking him (the victim) to the ground,” according to court documents.

The victim told the officer he previously received brain surgery and had concerns the “blow might cause complications or damage,” according to court documents. He further said after being directed to the Student Health Center, a physician’s assistant diagnosed him with a concussion.

Officers filed for the arrest warrant for Lauese after speaking with the victim. Court documents do not detail Lauese’s recollection of events.

He remains held in the Madison County Jail on $20,000 bail. At his initial court appearance Thursday morning, Magistrate Judge Mark Rammell did not allow Lauese’s release on his own recognizance or a reduction of bond, according to court minutes.

If convicted, Lauese could spend up to 15 years in prison.