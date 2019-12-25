The 2019 Secret Santa Christmas special

It’s been an amazing few weeks for Secret Santa, the EastIdahoNews.com elves and countless lives who have been touched with generosity.

Since November, we have helped Secret Santa gift $500,000 to deserving individuals in our community. Thirteen unsuspecting families received cars and dozens were given gift cards, cash, appliances, furniture and more. Many of the surprises were recorded while some were more personal and private.

We received thousands of nominations and every entry was read. The response was overwhelming and Secret Santa wishes he could help everyone.

The video special above is a collection of the stories we posted this year. While the recipients will never know Secret Santa’s name, they’ll never forget his generosity.

Secret Santa and EastIdahoNews.com wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!