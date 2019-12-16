These roads are closed for the winter. Avoid driving on them or you could be fined

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that as of December 12, a number of our backcountry roads are now closed for the winter.

This is a yearly occurrence in our backcountry as many are groomed for winter recreation use only and not plowed or maintained for vehicle traffic. Every year, deputies encounter vehicles that drive past the road closure signs and cause damage to the groomed trail system or get stuck. Because winter weather can set in fast and a great deal of these areas have no cell service, it can be dangerous for people who are not prepared for winter survival.

Several times a year, deputies respond to these incidents beyond a road closure sign where a vehicle is stuck, has little or no fuel, no winter clothing, young children, or a lack of emergency equipment supplies. Most of the time, these people traveled past the road closed sign because they see vehicle tracks and think road conditions are passable, but end up stuck and in an emergency situation.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and our team of Search and Rescue Volunteers want everyone to enjoy the backcountry as they plan for various winter recreation activities. The time and effort to fix and repair damaged roads and groomed trails hampers everyone’s ability to enjoy their winter recreation. Always remember that Road Closed signs are put up for a reason and those that ignore them and travel beyond are subject to possible citations under state law or county ordinance and potentially incur the extensive costs for retrieval of your vehicle. Anytime you travel in winter conditions, take the time to be prepared for emergencies. Let others know your travel plans, and pay attention to your driving. Always respect private property and if you see anyone traveling in a vehicle on a closed road, immediately report it to dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

The following areas are part of the winter road closure in Bonneville County: