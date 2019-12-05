Veteran is stunned he’ll now get to see his son graduate thanks to a gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Steven Elkins is a military veteran and has gone through a lot since he retired. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to move to Utah for treatments. His wife got a job to help support their family.

Steven is now in remission but his body took cancer hard. He is still in a lot of pain and ended up getting Bell’s palsy in his face.

Last year Steven and his wife moved in with their parents to help take care of them. His wife recently lost her job and they are struggling to get ahead.

Steven and his wife were supposed to fly out to Alabama to see their son graduate as an Officer in the Air Force next week. It was going to be special for Steven as he served in the Air Force for almost 20 years. With everything going on, the Elkins can’t afford to attend the special ceremony. Until now! Watch the surprise Secret Santa gave Steven in the video player above.