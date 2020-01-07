TODAY'S WEATHER
7 vehicles, including bus and fuel tanker, involved in crashes near INL

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police and emergency crews are on the scene of two crashes on US Highway 20 near the Idaho National Laboratory.

The first crash involves three vehicles and the second crash involves four, according to ISP. An INL bus and a fuel tanker was involved in the wrecks.

ISP says at least one person has minor injuries and a section of the highway is closed. Traffic is being diverted at the US 20/26 junction due to the wrecks.

A HazMat team from the INL is on scene and HazMat troopers are responding to the scene, according to an INL tweet.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates on this story as we learn more.

