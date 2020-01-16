Attack of the squirrel: Texas neighborhood living in fear

HOUSTON – You’ve heard of angry birds? Snakes on a plane? How about an angry squirrel, biting on your front porch?

We’re talking blood-curdling attacks that have left an entire neighborhood in Cypress terrorized.

“We usually don’t go outside in the daytime because he comes out in the daytime,” Sharlene French-Amezquita said.

The reason? A squirrel that residents said started off friendly and playful.

But for some reason in the past few weeks, it’s become imposing and aggressive and wound up biting two moms in the Bridgeland Shores neighborhood. He attacked French-Amezquita after she tried to stop the animal from chewing up her front door.

“When I stepped outside the door he leaped on me and bit my arm, I pulled him off, threw him to the ground, and tried to get in the house,” she said. “I couldn’t get in the house because he came back, he bit this leg.”

She has the stitches and bite marks to prove it. The squirrel also attacked Katie Herrera.

“It’s scary,” Herrera said. “I’m just very grateful that it actually attacked me and not my children.”

Families said the ordeal may sound amusing but this one, a small animal has them on constant edge. They’re hoping the squirrel gets trapped soon and things can go back to normal.

“We love animals here in the neighborhood, and my family loves animals, and we help animal shelters,” Daniel Amezquita said. “But it’s kind of scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you that bad.”

Residents said they’ve contacted both animal control and Texas Parks & Wildlife. They said they were told the animal can’t be moved until it is trapped.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KPRC. It is used here with permission.