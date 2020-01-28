Authorities searching for Post Office vandals in Sugar City

The following is a news release from the United States Postal Service.

SUGAR CITY — Urinating in garbage cans. Pop poured in garbage cans and thrown all over the floors and walls. Smashed garbage cans. A cabinet door ripped off the garbage cabinet. Those are only some of the acts of vandalism the Sugar City Post Office is experiencing after-hours.

Postmaster Richard Miller is requesting help from the community.

“We are asking the public to report to the Sheriff’s office any vagrancy and vandalism they might see at the Sugar City Post Office after-hours,” said Miller, who has requested increased Sheriff’s patrols around the Post Office. “If the vandalism continues we will have to lock the lobby doors after the Post Office closes at 4 p.m., which would be a real inconvenience to our Post Office Box customers. We don’t want to have to do that.”

Miller is hoping that a greater awareness of the vandalism in the community and more sets of eyes on the Post Office will take care of the situation. To report an act of vandalism or crime, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s office at (208) 356-5426.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s assistance in helping to resolve this issue,” Miller said.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Google Maps