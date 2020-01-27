Car goes under truck trailer in crash

IDAHO FALLS — A car went under a truck trailer in a crash Monday morning around 9:40 a.m.

Authorities said the sedan was going south and the truck east when the crash happened at County Line Road and 5th East. Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said the woman driving the car had what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The car was pulled from under the truck around 10:30 a.m., and traffic was being directed through the area.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com