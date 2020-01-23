Here’s what’s happening with the old Famous Dave’s building in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Since Famous Dave’s Barbecue restaurant closed its doors in September, many of you have wondered what’s happening with the building.

Construction crews began renovations earlier this week and tell EastIdahoNews.com it will soon become the home of LongHorn Steakhouse.

“LongHorn Steakhouse will open in Idaho Falls in late spring of 2020, and we look forward to serving local guests,” Brittany Baron, a company spokeswoman says.

An exact opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse has not yet been determined, but it will be announced later. The restaurant is expected to bring about 60 new jobs to the area.

Steed Construction won the bid for the renovation project after several months of negotiations. Workers began taking down signage Tuesday and are currently tearing out floors and walls. The renovation project is expected to last several months.

Crews busy at work inside the old Famous Dave’s restaurant in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re just starting out and trying to get our foot in it,” Steed Construction Superintendent Art Nez says.

Baron says they began planning to open LongHorn Steakhouse at this location “after Famous Dave’s had already closed.”

Famous Dave’s ceased operations without any notice at the end of September after 10 years of business. Customers were surprised to learn of the closure when they were greeted with a sign on the door saying, “Sorry, we are closed for business.”

The reason for the closure is not entirely clear. A manager told us in September the closure was due to a building lease dispute, but he declined to offer any further information.

LongHorn Steakhouse first opened in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981. It offers specialty steaks prepared by experienced chefs and seasoned with LongHorn’s signature blends.

Some of its most popular cuts include the tender, center-cut Flo’s Filet, fire-grilled LongHorn Porterhouse and the marbled bone-in ribeye called The Outlaw.

The Idaho Falls store will be the restaurant’s second location in Idaho. A Boise store opened several years ago. There are 515 locations nationwide.

LongHorn Steakhouse will open at 245 Houston Circle near Walmart.

Signage from Famous Dave’s was removed earlier this week. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com