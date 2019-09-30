Local barbecue restaurant suddenly closes after 10 years of business

IDAHO FALLS — Famous Dave’s suddenly closed its only Idaho restaurant Sunday without any notice.

Customers were greeted with a sign on the door saying, ‘Sorry, we are closed for business.’ The restaurant, located near the Idaho Falls Walmart, has been open for ten years. A manager who answered the phone told EastIdahoNews.com the closure is due to a building lease dispute, but he declined to offer any further information.

Famous Dave’s is known for its slow-cooked barbecue ribs and burgers. The company had 180 restaurants in over 30 states as of 2018.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the corporate office about the closure, but we have not received a response.

Famous Dave’s in Idaho Falls officially closed its doors Sunday. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com