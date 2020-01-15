I-15, US 20, ID 33 reopen in eastern Idaho; ID 32 remains closed

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transporation Department is slowly reopening highways following a parade of winter snowstorms that slammed eastern Idaho this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, ITD reopened Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 26 and Idaho Highway 33.

As of 4:30 p.m., the only remaining closure due to weather is Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia. It’s not clear when ID 32 will reopen.

Despite the reopened highways, road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are still listed as difficult, according to 511 Idaho. Authorities urge caution on the roads.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.