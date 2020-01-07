UPDATE: Authorities release details of officer-involved shooting in Pocatello

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Pocatello Police Dept.

POCATELLO – Officers from Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in a cooperative drug task force investigation Monday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were in the area of Bench Road and Pocatello Creek road attempting to arrest a suspect. A short vehicle pursuit evolved after the suspect fled from the scene. Shortly after the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and ran, the suspect was located a short time later in the vicinity of 1000 Pocatello Creek Road near the Sizzler restaurant.

During the apprehension of the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred at this location. One male suspect was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment as a result.

No officers were injured during this incident. There were no injuries to persons in the area at the time of this incident. The Idaho Falls Police Department and members of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident team were notified and will be conducting the investigation of this incident.

There were reports of shots fired from at least two different locations. There are several crime scene locations resulting from this incident. All further information will be released through the Idaho Falls Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY:

POCATELLO – Dozens of Pocatello police, sheriff’s office and state police vehicles are reportedly lining two Pocatello streets after reports of a possible shooting at a business in that area.

The crime scene is split between the Super 8 Motel on Bench Road and the parking lot by Sizzler on Pocatello Creek Road.

It’s not yet clear what caused the initial pursuit, but the Idaho State Journal reports around 5:30 officers were in pursuit of a man near the Super 8 motel.

The suspect then ran down Pocatello Creek Road to the Sizzler restaurant, ISJ reports, where officers opened fire and shot him.

When KPVI arrived on scene just before 6 p.m., crime scene tape blocked off the parking lots at both locations and law enforcement officers were seen outside the store picking up bullet casings and searching for something on the ground.

The suspect’s identity and condition have not been released, but authorities tell ISJ the man was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

An investigation of the incident is now underway.

Bench Road in the area of the Super 8 is closed along with Pocatello Creek Road from Sizzler to Interstate 15. The Chevron convenience store at Pocatello Creek and Bench roads is also closed. Law enforcement is asking you to avoid these areas until the investigation is complete.

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police are all involved in the investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Bannock County Sheriff’s Office earlier to determine what was going on. No one was available for comment, but we were told more information would be sent later Monday night.

We will post updates when they are available.