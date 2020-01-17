Man falls through ice trying to rescue his dog in river

LORENZO — A man fell through the ice Friday afternoon while trying to rescue his dog on the Snake River near the Lorenzo Boat Dock in Jefferson County.

Deputies responded to the area around 3:15 p.m. after the wife of 56-year-old William Windes called for help. She said her husband had fallen through the ice and was hanging on but his clothes were dragging him under, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson.

Crews pulled Windes from the river and he told them he went onto the ice after his dog fell through into the water. Windes was able to rescue the dog and both were not injured.

Anderson reminds everyone to be careful on or near rivers as the ice is unpredictable this time of year.

“Hypothermia sets in very quickly and can cause injury or death,” Anderson says. “Please make safe decisions while enjoying the outdoors. This will help to alleviate accidents and keep our first responders from having to put themselves at risk.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Jefferson County Road and Bridge.