Manslaughter charges filed in Shelley car crash that killed two

SHELLEY — Manslaughter charges have been filed against a young woman who police say is responsible for a crash that claimed the lives of a young man and a child.

Jericka Evans, 29, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for the crash that killed 7-year-old Ellowyn Faith Evans and 24-year-old Jean Hurrle on Oct. 5, 2019.

The charges come after an investigation by Idaho State Police was completed and the findings handed over to the prosecutor’s office in December, according to a news release from Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers.

“After reviewing the reports that detail the reconstruction of the accident, the phone records, the toxicology reports, the surveillance video and the witness statements, the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office filed two vehicular manslaughter charges,” the news release says.

Jericka Evans faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for each charge.

“This was a heartbreaking report to read. After reviewing the law and the fact pattern before me, I am confident that these are the appropriate charges to be filed,” Rogers said in the news release.

Hurrle’s mother-in-law Misty Adams told EastIdahoNews.com she hopes people will be respectful to the families involved.

“We are all still grieving. There are three young children that are without a father. The Evans, they’re having to deal with the loss of their 7-year-old. It’s just a very raw thing,” Adams said.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened when Jericka Evans, driving a 2014 Ford F350, slammed into the back of a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Caitlyn Evans on U.S. Highway 91.

Ellowyn Evans and Hurrle were both in the Nissan with Caitlyn Evans.

Caitlyn is Ellowyn’s sister. There is no relationship between them and Jericka Evans.

Caitlyn was slowing in the northbound lane for a stopped 2016 Ford F350 driven by Michael Chaffin, 65. He stopped for traffic and was attempting to make a left turn as Taylor France, 42, in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma stopped behind Chaffin. After the rear impact with Evan’s F350, the Nissan smashed into the stopped trucks.

A 2001 Ford F150 driving southbound by Guadalupe Vega, 37, then collided head-on with the Nissan and the Toyota.

When first responders arrived, they rushed Jericka Evans, Caitlyn Evans, Ellowyn Evans, and Jean Hurrle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Both Hurrle and Ellowyn Evans died while at the hospital.

Caitlyn has since been released from the hospital.

“I hope that the community keeps the victims’ families in mind when discussing the matter. This case is very sensitive in nature and those involved are still dealing with the effects,” Rogers said in the news release.