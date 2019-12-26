Speed and inattention were factors in crash that killed young adult and child, investigators say

SHELLEY — Investigators with the Idaho State Police say exceeding the speed limit and inattention were contributing factors in a crash that killed a young adult and child in an October crash near Shelley.

In an Idaho vehicle collision report obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the Idaho State Police say that on Oct. 5, Jericka Evans, 29, driving a 2014 Ford F350 slammed into the back of a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Caitlyn Evans on U.S. Highway 91. The crash killed 24-year-old Jean Hurrle and 7-year-old Ellowyn Faith Evans, both in the Nissan.

RELATED: Young adult and child killed in 5-vehicle crash near Shelley

Evans was slowing in the northbound lane for a stopped 2016 Ford F350 driven by Michael Chaffin, 65. He stopped for traffic and was attempting to make a left turn as Taylor France, 42, in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma stopped behind Chafin. After the rear impact with Evan’s F350, the Nissan smashed into the stopped trucks.

A 2001 Ford F150 driving southbound by Guadalupe Vega, 37, collided head-on with the Nissan and the Toyota.

When first responders arrived, they rushed Jericka Evans, Caitlyn Evans, Ellowyn Evans, and Jean Hurrle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Both Hurrle and Ellowyn Evans died while at the hospital.

No one has been cited or charged in connection to the crash, according to ISP.

Only contributing circumstances were listed on the report. Investigators did not list distracted driving or texting as a factor.

RELATED: Girl killed in crash remembered for her ‘glow that could light up a room’

The case has since been forwarded to the Bingham County Prosecutors Office. EastIdahoNews.com made repeated attempts over the past several weeks for an update, but we still have not received a response.

Ellowyn Faith Evans and Jean Hurrle | Obituary photos