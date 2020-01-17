Plan alternate routes, intersection of Broadway and I-15 remains closed due to gas leak

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the intersection of Broadway and Interstate 15 Friday after a section of Broadway was closed down late Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has blocked off Broadway from S. Utah Avenue west to Saturn Avenue as crews continue to locate and stop the gas leak that was reported at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 16. While the southbound on-ramp at Broadway is closed, there are no closures to I-15 due to the gas leak. There have been no injuries associated with this incident.

Air monitoring reveals that the gas levels have gone down this morning and crews believe they have isolated the issue. Idaho Falls Power has turned off power to the light at the intersection of Broadway and I-15, allowing crews to safely drill around electrical wiring.

Last night, firefighters and employees from Intermountain Gas monitored carbon monoxide and natural gas levels every 30 minutes at each of the businesses and the manholes in the area. Three businesses on the west side of I-15 were evacuated last night as a precautionary measure to include O’Brady’s Restaurant, Lend Nation and Jack in the Box. Those businesses will remain closed until the leak has been located and stopped.

We do not have an estimated time of completion at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when they are available.