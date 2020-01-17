Crews continue to investigate gas leak, road remains closed

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.

Broadway Street is still closed. Fire crews are continuing to try and locate the leak. People are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency crews have been on the scene for over three hours and hope to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department has shut down the intersection of Broadway Street and Interstate 15 due to an apparent gas leak.

O’Bradys and Lend Nation on Broadway Street have been evacuated and officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

It’s not clear where the leak is coming from, but there is a strong odor in the area.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com