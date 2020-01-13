Six eastern Idaho highways remain closed Monday morning due to winter weather

ASHTON — Six eastern Idaho highways remain closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow or very deep snow.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department had closed the following highways:

Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line

U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 87 between US 20 and the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

Visibility on all the roads has been severely reduced, according to 511 Idaho. It’s not clear when any of the roads will reopen.

The closed roads are part of a section of eastern Idaho that is under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Between 10 to 20 inches of snow are expected to fall in the region over the next several days.

Heavy snowfall has also fallen throughout eastern Idaho and many school districts have canceled classes.

Road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are listed as difficult and snow is still falling in many parts of the region.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho.