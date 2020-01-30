Still no sign of mother or missing Rexburg kids

REXBURG — More than a dozen media organizations descended into Rexburg Thursday for an event, which appears increasingly unlikely to happen.

Local and national media are awaiting a 5 p.m. Thursday deadline that was given to Lori (Vallow) Daybell by authorities to return her children to the Rexburg Police Department or Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. If she doesn’t she may be found in contempt of court.

So far, there is no indication that the children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan are in Rexburg. Additionally, multiple sources in Kauai, Hawaii have told EastIdahoNews.com that Lori Daybell, and her new husband Chad, were seen on the island last night.

Kay and Larry Woodcock have arrived in Rexburg and will be holding a news conference at 5 p.m. The Woodcocks are the biological grandparents of Joshua, who was adopted by Kay’s brother, Charles Vallow. Charles was previously married to Lori Vallow Daybell. Police are calling Chad and Lori persons of interest in connection with the children’s disappearance.

Joshua and Tylee were last seen in September and police have said Lori Daybell either knows where the kids are or what happened to them. Police say the Daybells have continually lied about the kids’ whereabouts and refuse to cooperate.

Both the Rexburg Police and the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office have said they will not be releasing a statement Thursday. Lori Daybell was told by a judge to return the children to Rexburg through a child protection order, which is sealed from the public. By law, the prosecutor can’t release more information than what has already been released without a judge’s permission.

EastIdahoNews.com will remain in Rexburg throughout the day and provide updates.