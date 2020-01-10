White powder that caused Hazmat situation at EIRMC has been identified

The following is a joint news release from EIRMC and the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

We appreciate the community’s patience as we worked through the Hazmat incident that occurred at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center last night.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Regional Hazmat Team tested the substance while on scene at EIRMC late last night. Preliminary tests indicated that the substance was Fentanyl, a strong synthetic opioid.

Following additional monitoring and testing, it was determined that no individuals involved with the incident were harmed. As per protocol, the team contained the substance and sent it to a lab for additional testing and verification. Those results are still pending.