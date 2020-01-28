Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road near Idaho Falls.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police reports show Karlynn Evens, 23, of Royse City, Texas, was traveling westbound on Iona Road in a 2012 Ford Focus. Melonie Fisher, 41, of Shelley, was eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2019 Chevy Equinox.

The Ford failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by the Chevy on the driver’s side. The Ford came to rest in the center turn lane and the Chevy came to rest in the westbound left lane, according to an ISP news release.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Evens was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ground ambulance. Hospital officials say she is listed as in fair condition. Fisher received only minor injuries.