Authorities investigating ‘active situation’ in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Many of you have noticed police cars near Idaho Falls High School and are wondering what’s going on.

Jessica Clements with Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com there is an “active situation” on 7th Street. There was a disturbance in another part of town and police believe the person involved entered a home on 7th Street.

She would not elaborate any further, but there is a SWAT team in the area. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

A woman was seen exiting the house carrying a car seat. She was escorted by police.

A section of 7th Street between Linden and Tiger is blocked off.

Authorities are asking you to avoid the area. If you live in the neighborhood, stay in your home.

We have a reporter in the vicinity. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.