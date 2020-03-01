TODAY'S WEATHER
UPDATE: Road reopens following two-car crash in Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at 
Updated at

A crash involving a minivan and a pickup hauling a camp trailer on Broadway and Saturn in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Riley Preston Reynolds

IDAHO FALLS — No one was injured in a two-car crash on Broadway and Saturn Saturday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred just before 7 p.m.

The driver of a maroon pickup was pulling a horse trailer headed eastbound on Broadway. The pickup hit an SUV as it was turning onto Broadway.

Traffic was diverted for about 45 minutes as authorities worked to clean up the wreckage. The road has since reopened.

