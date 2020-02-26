Authorities release name of man hospitalized following train-semi collision

ROBERTS — An Idaho Falls man is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police report a Union Pacific train traveling southbound hit a 1998 Peterbilt Semi driven by 57-year-old Celestino Trejo Moreno, who was westbound on State Highway 48.

Trejo Moreno was also pulling a trailer.

RELATED | UPDATE: Truck driver injured following train-semi collision in Roberts

The crash occurred at 3:46 p.m. where the highway meets the railroad crossing in Roberts. As he crossed the tracks, the train pushed the semi about 1,300 feet south of the intersection.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com Moreno had minor injuries. A news release from ISP indicates he was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

A section of Highway 48 was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. The highway reopened earlier Tuesday night, but a quarter-mile of Bassett Road south of the intersection remains closed. ISP is still investigating the crash.