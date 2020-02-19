Bank robbery suspect arrested in Twin Falls

The following is a news release from Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

BURLEY — On February 10, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the south branch of the DL Evans Bank in Burley for a robbery. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On February 18, Kacey Allen Fisher, 43, was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery. Fisher is currently being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office followed many tips and leads from the community that resulted in Fisher’s apprehension. Fisher was arrested without incident in Twin Falls. Fisher is a convicted felon and spent several years in a federal institution for previous bank robberies.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Office, District of Idaho, and the Twin Falls City Police Department for their assistance.