Have you seen this man? Authorities looking for bank robbery suspect

The following is a news release from Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

CASSIA COUNTY — On February 10 a little after 11 a.m., an unknown male, pictured above, walked into D.L. Evans Bank, South Overland Branch, and demanded money from the teller.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled the bank on foot heading eastbound. Before leaving the building, the suspect sprayed an unknown substance inside possibly to prevent anyone from following him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years of age, wearing a dark-colored jacket, grey sweat pants, red and white stocking cap, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 878-2251 ext. 1.