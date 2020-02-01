UPDATE: One lane of traffic re-opens on Hitt Road

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — One lane of travel is now open to traffic on Hitt Road in Idaho Falls. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the road is expected to completely reopen within the next hour or two.

Authorities are grateful for your patience and cooperation during this repair.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Hitt Road in Idaho Falls remains closed as crews work to repair a gas leak near the roundabout on Hitt and Lincoln Road Saturday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office closed the road shortly after getting call at 9:23 a.m. that a construction company hit a gas line.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the gas leak has been isolated, but there is still no word on when the road will reopen.

A portion of 25th East between Lincoln Road and 14th North has been closed for several hours. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to avoid the area until the leak is contained.

We’ll continue to post updates as we receive them.