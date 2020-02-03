INL curtails operations due to severe weather
IDAHO FALLS — Operations at Idaho National Laboratory have been curtailed Monday due to severe winter weather. Employees in Idaho Falls and at the Site do not need to report to work, according to a news release from INL. This includes Battelle Energy Alliance, U.S. Department of Energy, Naval Reactors Facilities and Fluor Idaho workers.
Additional information will be provided after 8 a.m. for employees on shift schedules.