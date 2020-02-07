Man arrested for allegedly pointing shotgun at two people

IDAHO FALLS — A man is facing two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a man and a woman.

Samuel Sherry, 27, of Idaho Falls, is scheduled to appear in court Monday for the alleged assault of two people on Christmas Eve. Sherry is accused of pointing a shotgun at a man and woman during an argument with the man. He faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each of the two counts of felony aggravated assault.

The woman told Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies that Sherry had been arguing with another man about past issues between the two. The argument escalated into a physical fight, and that is when Sherry grabbed his shotgun, according to court documents.

Sherry allegedly pointed the gun at the man and then the woman, who was holding a young child. She told deputies that she believed the gun was loaded because she knew that’s how Sherry stores it.

She said she was afraid for her life.

The man told investigators that Sherry and the woman had been arguing. He said he tried to step in to stop the argument, and that is when the physical fight between him and Sherry began, according to documents.

He said when Sherry allegedly pointed the shotgun at him, he was afraid for his life, and he hid in the bathroom. He said after a few moments, he heard Sherry and the woman continue to argue, so he left the bathroom and grabbed Sherry, putting him in a “choke hold” and took the shotgun away from him.

When deputies questioned Sherry about what happened, he told them the man had attacked him after their argument began. He said the man knocked him out, and when he woke up, he ran into the house and grabbed his shotgun, but he man took it away from him and pointed it at him.

Deputies noted in the affidavit of probable cause that Sherry denied grabbing the gun right after he had told them that he had grabbed it. Sherry also reportedly told deputies that incident happened outside the home after already telling them that it happened in the living room.

Sherry was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.