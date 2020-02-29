Man recovering from 6-hour surgery following crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Family members of an Idaho Falls man injured in a two-car crash along U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls Friday morning have more information about his condition.

Peter Shane Jephson was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center once responders were able to get him out of the car.

Jephson’s niece, Jamie Kidd, tells EastIdahoNews.com Jephson suffered a badly broken leg and arm that required emergency surgery.

“The leg required adding a rod and the arm required a plate. He was in surgery for nearly six hours starting at 12:30 p.m.,” Kidd says.

RELATED | Authorities release name of man injured in crash along Idaho Falls overpass

Kidd says Jephson was heading home from work at the time of the crash. Idaho State Police still have not determined a cause.

Jephson is a father of three young kids and his wife is a stay-at-home mom. Doctors tell Kidd that it will be some time before Jephson is able to return to work.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe in Jephson’s behalf to help pay for medical and other expenses during his recovery. If you’d like to donate, click here.