Authorities release name of man injured in crash along Idaho Falls overpass

IDAHO FALLS — A two-vehicle crash near the Lindsay Boulevard exit on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls is still under investigation.

Idaho State Police indicate the crash occurred at 8:35 Friday morning.

Peter S. Jephson, 41 of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute westbound on Highway 20 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound driven by 18-year-old Vicente Aguilar of Dubois.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but Jephson had to be cut out of his car and rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. We do not know the extent of his injuries, but he was in stable condition as of 9:30 Friday morning, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Highway 20 on the overpass was blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted ISP in responding. ISP is conducting the investigation.