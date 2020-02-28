UPDATE: One person rushed to EIRMC after two-vehicle crash on Idaho Falls overpass

UPDATE:

All lanes of traffic are now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are diverting traffic after a serious two-vehicle crash on the Grandview Drive overpass in Idaho Falls leading to U.S. Highway 20.

The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, when a green jeep and a silver SUV collided.

One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. That person’s condition is unknown.

Authorities report lane blockage in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20. Traffic is backed up along Interstate 15 and on some roads in Idaho Falls.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.

Courtesy Zac Morris

Courtesy Travis Gugleman