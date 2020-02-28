Man sent to prison for robbing gas station

IDAHO FALLS — A judge ordered a Rexburg man to prison Monday for robbing an Idaho Falls gas station last summer.

District Judge Joel Tingey ordered 27-year-old Gilberto Mendoza to spend between two and 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony robbery. The guilty plea was part of an agreement with Bonneville County Prosecutors who dismissed additional charges of felony assault on a police officer and felony eluding an officer.

Police reports show during the Aug. 10, 2019 robbery, Mendoza walked into the Maverik located at 1520 West Sunnyside Road with a note demanding $20 of gas on the pump where he parked his car. (Earlier reports listed the amount as $30). Before exiting the convenience store Mendoza brandished a knife and took the cash from the register, according to police.

Mendoza fueled the car, before fleeing south on Yellowstone Highway as police broadcasted an attempt to locate the driver and car.

Later in the evening, an Idaho State Police trooper spotted the car driving north on Interstate 15 towards Osgood. A pursuit ensued, and spike strips were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle. Eventually, a state trooper to performed a PIT maneuver forcing the vehicle off the road.

Police said Mendoza stepped out of the car wielding a knife, which prompted police to use a taser before taking Mendoza into custody.

Tingey ordered Mendoza to pay $3,210.30 in fees and fines in addition to the sentence. About half of those fines are to pay for damage to an Idaho State Police cruiser sustained in the pursuit.