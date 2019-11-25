Gas station robber pleads guilty

IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man who robbed an Idaho Falls gas station pleaded guilty Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Gilberto Mendoza, 27, was arrested for burglary and robbery and taken to the Bonneville County Jail on Aug. 10. His guilty plea means he won’t need the jury trial, which was scheduled for Dec. 10.

“I know what I did was wrong,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza robbed the Maverik at 1520 West Sunnyside Road. He wrote a note to the cashier demanding $20 of gas. (The amount was reported earlier as $30.)

He showed the cashier a knife and told him to pump the gas. Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Police said he also took some cash.

He filled his car up, left Maverik, and a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 ensued. In Jefferson County, spike strips slowed his vehicle and police stopped him with a pit maneuver. Officers subdued him with a Taser.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of assault or battery upon certain personnel/officer and fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle were dropped.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

“I’m ready to go to prison as soon as possible,” Mendoza said. “I’m tired of being in the county.”