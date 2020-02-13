One man dies after two-vehicle crash near Arco

ARCO — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on westbound U.S. Highway 20/26 near Arco.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was westbound on US 20/26 at milepost 253 in a backhoe. Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton, was driving behind the backhoe in a 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling two trailers. The Peterbilt struck the backhoe from behind.

Both vehicles went off the right shoulder.

Both Reinke and Saldana Blanco were wearing seatbelts. Reinke was transported to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco by ground ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours.