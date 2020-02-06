Police say employee admitted to stealing thousands from Sam’s Club

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a woman who worked at the Idaho Falls Sam’s Club admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the store over several years.

On Dec. 30, officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department discovered that Melissa Ricks, 27, of Idaho Falls, admitted stealing from Sam’s Club, her employer, to loss prevention staff. Ricks told police she would load money onto gift cards and return them to the store for cash, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

In a written statement, Ricks said she stole $20,000 over two years.

Loss prevention staff, however, calculated the total at $13,120. Documents do not detail how the store discovered the money was missing.

Ricks told police the only way she could think of to get money to feed her family was stealing, according to documents. Officers wrote in their report that Ricks knew theft was the wrong way to get money.

Police arrested Ricks, and she is charged with felony grand theft. Ricks was released to pre-trial services, and her status conference is Tuesday.

In the written statement, Ricks said, “I did steal from this company.”

She pleaded not guilty in court.

Ricks is not allowed back at any Sam’s Club stores, according to court documents.