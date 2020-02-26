Public invited to ShowBiz Cinemas groundbreaking Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — ShowBiz Cinemas will celebrate the start of construction on their new Idaho Falls location at Jackson Hole Junction with a groundbreaking ceremony and reception on Thursday, Feb. 27. The event will kick off with a groundbreaking address and ceremonial shovel ceremony followed immediately by a reception with complimentary refreshments and raffle prize drawings. The event is open to the public and media.

ShowBiz Cinemas’ Idaho Falls Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment center at Jackson Hole Junction will feature 14 boutique bowling lanes, a cutting-edge modern arcade with redemption center, multiple party rooms, a lane-side café with expansive food and drink options, a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails, a concessions area, eight state-of the art movie auditoriums, all with luxury electric recliner seating and more.

Free movie admission will be offered for law enforcement officers and firefighters and a variety of discount options, including $5 movie ticket pricing each Tuesday, will be provided.

The groundbreaking will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception inside a heated tent with complimentary refreshments and raffle prize drawings.