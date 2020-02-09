ShowBiz Cinemas bringing entertainment center to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A movie theater, bowling alley, entertainment center and more will be built under one roof at Jackson Hole Junction near the I-15 Sunnyside exit in Idaho Falls.

ShowBiz Cinemas is scheduled to open in December with the initial phase of construction already underway, according to a news release. This will be ShowBiz Cinemas’ first complex in Idaho with the company currently operating in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida.

“ShowBiz Cinemas is incredibly excited to bring our bowling, movies and more entertainment experience to Idaho Falls,” said Kevin Mitchell, ShowBiz Cinemas CEO. “Our mission is to provide a first-class entertainment experience for every customer who enters our locations. Our Jackson Hole Junction project will be unlike anything the residents have ever seen in the state of Idaho.”

The facility will offer 14 boutique bowling lanes, modern arcade gaming, party rooms, a full bar, eight state-of-the-art movie auditoriums with luxury electric recliner seating and a variety of food options.

ShowBiz Cinemas has been working with Matt Morgan, the managing partner for Jackson Hole Junction.

“My partners and I are very excited to be part of the new Showbiz Cinemas and Bowling entertainment center at Jackson Hole Junction. It has been a pleasure working with the owners and their team,” Morgan said. “A full family entertainment center is something this community has needed for a long time and we could not have found a better fit for our community than ShowBiz Cinemas.”

ShowBiz Cinemas will anchor the Jackson Hole Junction commercial development with the 44-acre property featuring retail, business, dining and hospitality establishments. Holiday Inn and Suites and the Idaho Kidney Institute are currently under construction.

“The City of Idaho Falls works hard to be appealing to all companies that consider locating in our community,” said Dana Briggs, Idaho Falls Economic Development Director. “ShowBiz Cinemas will find an enthusiastic market for their business in Idaho Falls, and add to the entertainment opportunities available to residents and visitors.”

The official groundbreaking for ShowBiz Cinemas is scheduled for Feb. 27. Take a 360-degree tour inside of one of their newly-opened locations here.