Ron Nate plans to take back his old seat in the House

REXBURG — Following Rep. Doug Ricks’ announcement to run for the Idaho Senate former Rep. Ron Nate announced plans to run for his old seat in the House.

In the 2018 Republican primary, Nate lost to Ricks by 159 votes. Ricks announced Thursday he would run Sen. Brent Hill’s seat upon Hill’s retirement. Now Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, hopes to take back his former seat in the House.

“You know, I have a great perspective on serving in the House,” told EastIdahoNews.com. “I have a proven record of leadership. I’m excited to go door to door, revisit my neighbors and good friends in District 34 and represent them going into the next legislative term.”

Nate was first elected to the Legislature in 2014. During that time, he said, he fought against Obamacare, supported higher teacher pay, proposed legislation to return control to school districts and expand school choice, and proposed lower taxes.

Nate said their things that he was working on that he plans to address if re-elected.

“That is, repealing the tax on groceries,” Nate said. “And finding some education solutions that don’t always just involve more money. For example, more freedom of choice for parents and for districts in terms of choosing curriculum and standards.”

For his campaign, Nate said he is most looking forward to going door to door and visiting with voters in his district.

“I like standing on the doorsteps and connecting with people. I’ve done it every campaign season. I plan to do it again,” Nate said.

He said he believes he can help carry the values of his constituents in District 34 around the state if he is elected.

“I look forward to continuing my strong agenda of pushing for conservative values and strong family values,” Nate said.