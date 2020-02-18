Storage shed and camp trailer catch fire in Rigby

RIGBY — Central Fire District crews are fighting a fire in Rigby.

Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com a storage shed and camp trailer caught fire just before 1 p.m. Tuesday immediately east of the overpass on Idaho Highway 48.

The shed fire is out, but it’s completely burned down. The back half of the trailer is still burning. No injuries have been reported.

A cause has not yet been determined.

