Two killed, police officer hurt in Caldwell shooting

CALDWELL – Police say two people are dead, and three people, including a police officer, are injured after a shooting that took place late Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Caldwell.

Police say the suspect in the case is among the dead, and there is no on-going threat to the public.

Caldwell police say they received a report of an active shooter at the Portstewart Apartments, near the intersection of 10th Ave. and Ustick Road, around 4:19 p.m. They say they arrived to find multiple victims. It was not clear Thursday evening whether those victims were residents of the apartment.

Police say the officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you the latest as we learn more.

This article first appeared on KIVI. It is used here with permission.